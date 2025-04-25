Pakistani player takes break from cricket over mental health issues

LAHORE – Former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Nida Dar has announced a break from the game due to mental health issues.

She made the announcement in a social media post, stating, “I would like to inform that alot of things have happened in the past with me personally and professionally and this has affected my mental health. For this reason I am taking a break for a while from cricket to focus on myself”.

She has asked the people to respect the privacy during this phase.

It is recalled that Nida Dar was called up for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier camp, where she underwent a fitness test. Based on her fitness, she was not selected for the team.

She did not participate in the training camp held in Faisalabad and was later asked to play in the National T20 Cup.

However, she declined to play in the domestic tournament and opted to take a break from cricket instead.