Lahore’s female SHO arrested for being alleged member of robbery gang

LAHORE – The Station House Officer (SHO) of the women police station was arrested for allegedly being a member of a robbery gang in Lahore.

Police said they arrested some suspects from the suburban area of Kahan following a robbery incident. The suspects during interrogation revealed that one of their accomplices had hidden the weapon used in the crime in a house.

When the police raided the house, it turned out to be the residence of SHO Saniya from the Women Police Station.

The police recovered the pistol used in the robbery from Saniya’s possession. A case has been registered against her, and she has also been arrested.

Earlier this month, Sindh Police suspended Lady Sub-Inspector Benazir Jamali in wake of her alleged involvement with drug dealers and smugglers.

Jamali, who was serving as in-charge of CIA District Dadu in the Hyderabad Range, came on radar over her actions as provincial authorities tightened noose over corruption within law enforcement.

Her suspension was confirmed in a notification issued by the Sindh Police Department, which stated that Jamali had been reassigned to “B Company” at the PHQ Garden in South Zone, Karachi. Despite the suspension, the notification also clarified that she will continue to receive her full salary and allowances, in line with new regulations for suspended officers.

More updates on the investigation and its findings are awaited as the Sindh Police continue their probe into the allegations against Sub-Inspector.