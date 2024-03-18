Pakistan bans ministers, officers from staying at five-star hotels during foreign trips

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has barred ministers and officers from staying at five-star hotels during their trips to foreign countries.
The decision has been taken in light of the federal cabinet’s decision regarding policy on foreign tours by the government officials. They have also been banned from taking their staff with them on tours.
Under the new policy, it has been declared mandatory to take permission from the austerity committee when the travel is being made in absence of unavoidable situation. Furthermore, federal minister and secretary have been restricted from travelling abroad at the same time.
Federal and state ministers, advisors and special assistants are allowed to undertake three foreign trips in a year but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade are exempted from it.
Reports said president, chief justice, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs are entitled to first class travel whereas prime minister, Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker, and federal minister would travel in business class.
The national carrier, PIA, will be given preference for flying abroad, the government said, adding that it is mandatory to take prior permission from foreign and interior ministries for travelling to India.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.