Pakistan bans ministers, officers from staying at five-star hotels during foreign trips

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has barred ministers and officers from staying at five-star hotels during their trips to foreign countries.

The decision has been taken in light of the federal cabinet’s decision regarding policy on foreign tours by the government officials. They have also been banned from taking their staff with them on tours.

Under the new policy, it has been declared mandatory to take permission from the austerity committee when the travel is being made in absence of unavoidable situation. Furthermore, federal minister and secretary have been restricted from travelling abroad at the same time.

Federal and state ministers, advisors and special assistants are allowed to undertake three foreign trips in a year but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade are exempted from it.

Reports said president, chief justice, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs are entitled to first class travel whereas prime minister, Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker, and federal minister would travel in business class.

The national carrier, PIA, will be given preference for flying abroad, the government said, adding that it is mandatory to take prior permission from foreign and interior ministries for travelling to India.