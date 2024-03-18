Search

After Shane Watson, Darren Sammy also declines Pakistan head coach offer

Web Desk
03:17 PM | 18 Mar, 2024
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faced another setback in their quest to appoint a foreign coach for the men’s cricket team as former West Indies captain Darren Sammy declined the offer for the top position.

This development follows the PCB’s unsuccessful attempt to recruit former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as the head coach.

Watson, who also coaches the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, returned home after declining the PCB’s offer extended to him.

Sammy, who also serves as the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, rejected the offer due to his existing contract with the West Indies Cricket Board, where he holds the position of head coach for the side’s one-day internationals (ODIs) and T20 internationals (T20Is).

Earlier, Watson had extensive discussions with PCB officials in Karachi during the ongoing PSL, where he was offered the head coach position. Despite initially showing interest and outlining his conditions for acceptance, Watson later declined the offer, citing the leak of confidential information regarding the PCB’s proposed package to the media.

Additionally, he expressed his commitment to his current coaching and commentary roles, including his involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) commentary team and as the head coach of the Major League Cricket side San Francisco Unicorns.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

03:17 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

