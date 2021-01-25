Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 January 2021
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 January 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,900 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 102,480 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Karachi PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Islamabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Peshawar PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Quetta PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Sialkot PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Attock PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Gujranwala PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Jehlum PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Multan PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Bahawalpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Gujrat PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Nawabshah PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Chakwal PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Hyderabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Nowshehra PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Sargodha PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Faisalabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545
Mirpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,545

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 January 2021
08:48 AM | 24 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 January 2021
08:45 AM | 23 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 January 2021
09:07 AM | 22 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 January 2021
08:45 AM | 21 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 January 2021
08:45 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 January 2021
10:06 AM | 19 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tie the knot in private and traditional sunset wedding
09:23 PM | 24 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr