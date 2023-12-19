Brad Pitt turns 60 with low-key celebration and a new love story

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt is officially 60, and he's celebrating the milestone with a 'very low-key' birthday week alongside his 32-year-old girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, and close friends, as reported by People magazine.

The Fight Club star and the jewellery executive, Ines, first made waves as a couple when they were spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles last November. In what seems to be Pitt's first significant relationship since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, insiders reveal that he proudly introduces Ines as his girlfriend, and their connection has brought a sense of happiness to the acclaimed actor.

Despite turning 60, Pitt continues to defy age, prompting fans to marvel at his timeless good looks. Comments poured in, with admirers declaring him the "best-looking man ever" and expressing disbelief at his age, stating he looks as youthful as ever.

While fans celebrate Pitt's personal life and wish him well on this special occasion, the actor's professional journey remains equally intriguing. He is set to reunite with George Clooney for the psychological thriller "Wolf," though the release date is still under wraps.