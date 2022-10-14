Did Brad Pitt really slide into Nora Fatehi's Insta DMs?
11:58 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Did Brad Pitt really slide into Nora Fatehi's Insta DMs?
Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi has left the internet shocked with her statement that Brad Pitt slid into her DMs on Instagram.

In a recent tete-a-tete, the Dilbar fame spoke about her connection with Hollywood’s Brad Pitt. Nora was asked about the most famous person who slid into her DMs and her answer had the majority shocked. “You are not ready (for this) – Brad Pitt,” she revealed.

As her statement spread online like a wildfire, netizens called the Kusu Kusu dancer a liar since Pitt doesn’t even use Instagram.

A social media user wrote, “I don’t get how he slid into her DMs, when he doesn’t use Instagram.”

Another social media user questioned the statement jokingly. “Are we supposed to believe it?” he asked.

Commenting on the video, a social media user sarcastically questioned her dating choices. “So, Brad Pitt’s been in her DMs, yet she hangs out with guys like Sukesh?” he asked.

Earlier, Fatehi was summoned by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing over allegations of money laundering involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been been jailed on charges of extortion and duping people. 

Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt tease fans as they drop a hint about new project
11:39 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

