Ranveer Singh all smiles as Deepika Padukone kisses him on their fifth anniversary

In a dazzling snapshot, Ranveer Singh rocks a printed black sweater, black pants, and a coat, while Deepika Padukone slays in a grey coat over her sleek black ensemble.

The power couple, celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary, shared this glimpse into their recent Belgian getaway on Instagram. The picture captures a sweet moment on a canal-side bridge, surrounded by picturesque houses.

Ranveer's caption, "5 of (infinity symbol emoji)!" accompanied by black heart emojis, adds a touch of romantic flair. Deepika, eyes closed, plants a kiss on Ranveer's cheek as he holds her, beaming at the camera. The duo completes their look with white sneakers and stylish bags.

Fans showered the post with affectionate comments, expressing wishes for the couple to "stay together forever" and sending love "to infinity and beyond."

The couple's Brussels escapade also made waves on social media, with pictures and videos of Ranveer and Deepika posing with fans surfacing. A fan on X (formerly Twitter) claimed to spot them in Brussels, sharing a snapshot of the duo engrossed in conversation inside a salon.

Reminiscing their wedding day on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como, the couple first met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, later co-starring in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, Deepika gears up for the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, and the anticipated Singham Again. Ranveer, on the other hand, is set to dazzle in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film Don 3. The duo continues to capture hearts both on and off-screen, making every moment a celebration of love and success.