Pakistan decides to tighten security of Chinese citizens

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to tighten the security of Chinese citizens working on CPEC-related and other projects in Pakistan.

A high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Interior to discuss measures for enhancing the security of Chinese businessmen and citizens in the country. Additional Secretary Interior Khushal Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by chief secretaries of all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Chinese ambassador and investors.

Reports said SOPs for security of Chinese investors and citizens have been revised while Punjab, KP and Balochistan chief secretaries have been asked to tighten the security of the Chinese nationals in their respective regions.

During the meeting, the additional secretary asked the Chinese citizens to ensure the implementation of SOPs during their movement, adding that they should inform the police station concerned regarding their presence at any place and travel.

He said that the Chinese should use bullet-proof vehicles for their movement in order to avoid any untoward situation.