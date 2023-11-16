Fee for matric examination increased in Punjab

LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have announced an increase in fee for upcoming annual examination for matric.

The boards in a notification said that the matric exam fee has been jacked up by Rs150 to Rs700 from previous Rs550.

They will also receive additional charges in wake of development fund, scholarship fund and sports fund along with the processing fee for the admission form.

The official notification said students will have to pay Rs200 for the development fund, Rs80 in wake of scholarship fund, Rs100 as sports fee, and Rs530 for the processing fee, in addition to the examination fee. The admission form fee has also been fixed at Rs100.

Fee Structure for Different Groups

The board has fixed fee for regular science group at Rs1,400 while arts group students will pay Rs1,400 and General group students Rs1,300.

For private students of science group, the fee has been fixed at Rs1,500, while Arts group students with practicals will pay Rs1,500, and General group students will pay Rs1,400.

Total Admission Fees

After the increase, the total admission fee for regular science group students stands at Rs3,110 and Rs3.010 for regular arts group students, excluding practical.

The admission fee for private science group students has surged to Rs3,210, while private arts group students with practicals will pay Rs3,210.

The deadline for submitting admission forms with single fee is December 12. Later, the boards will accept admission forms with double fee till Dec 26. It will be triple from Dec 27 to January 3.