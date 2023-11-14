  

Search

Pakistan

Punjab boards all set to introduce new marking system for matric, inter exams

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
Students take exam
Source: File photo

Punjab boards have decided to make changes in the numerical grading system of annual matric and inter examinations.

Reports say the current grading system will be scrapped across Pakistan from March 2024.

Recently, BISE Rawalpindi announced the discontinuation of numerical scores, and replacing them with the new grading system.

The change in the grading system applies to all annual exams and supplementary ones, as officials decided to scrap the decades old system.

The new change will end 33 percent passing marks system and candidates will need to score a minimum of 40 percent to pass the exams. In the first phase, it will be applied to Class 9 and Intermediate Part I, and future result cards will include Cumulative Grade Point Averages (CGPA) alongside grades.

The new grading system awards A++ for 95-100%, A+ for 90-94%, A for 85-89%, and B++ for 80-84%.

Grades continue with B+ (75-79%), B (70-74%), C (60-69%), D (50-59%), E (40-49%), and F (below 40%).

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:36 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange surges to all-time high, nears 57,000 points ...

09:55 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Khalil Hashmi assumes charge as Pakistan’s new ambassador to China

08:22 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Punjab announces date for matric exams 2024, admission schedule

06:08 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block-III aircraft set for maiden appearance at ...

12:05 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Who will be the new KP interim Chief Minister after Azam Khan's death?

09:34 AM | 11 Nov, 2023

Punjab ends lockdown in Lahore as rain clears smog, cuts air pollution

Advertisement

Latest

09:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Punjab boards all set to introduce new marking system for matric, inter exams

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, other currencies - Check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.

The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 306 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.75 80.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.49 771.49
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.13 41.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.08 936.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.98 61.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.23 171.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 745.66 753.66
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.87 79.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.32 26.62
Swiss Franc CHF 317.99 320.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.99 8.14

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices up in Pakistan - Check today rate 14 November 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,450.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: