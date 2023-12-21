Search

KP to witness another transgender person to contest in 2024 elections

Web Desk
10:08 PM | 21 Dec, 2023
In a surprising turn of events, elections in Pakistan are making progress, allowing individuals from different walks of life to participate and represent their community. 

After the 2018 general elections, another transgender individual hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is aiming to participate and contest in the upcoming polls, scheduled to be held on February 8 next year.

On Thursday, Sobia Khan from Peshawar filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly seat from constituency PK-81.

Running her campaign as an independent candidate, Khan expressed her utmost desire to work for the rights of the marginalized transgender community, women, and children if she wins the elections.

Talking to media portals after filing her nomination paper, Khan said she wishes to advocate for transgenders’ rights, challenge societal norms that underestimate their potential contributions to the society.

Possessing Bachelor’s degree, Khan holds the distinction of being the first transgender radio jockey in the province.

The general elections are set to be held on February 8 next year across the country after Supreme Court orders. 

Previously in 2018 a transgender named Maria, birth name Alamgir, contested from Mansehra, KP, in the general election as an independent candidate. Maria secured 536 votes, more than women candidates in the elections.  

