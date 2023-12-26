Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27

KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.

Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.

Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.

