International Women’s Day being observed today with innovation, tech for gender equality in focus

LAHORE – International Women’s Day is being observed in Pakistan on Wednesday like parts of the world with the basic aim to promote gender equality and celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The IWD is globally celebrated every year on March 8 with diverse themes, and this year's international theme focused on ‘Embrace Equity’ which separates equality and equity, stressing that most times women do not require equal treatment but equitable treatment.

In Pakistan, the theme is the digital inclusion of marginalized women in male-dominated spaces and societies which is aimed at bringing women into technology, to achieve the greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality.

The day will be observed by holding marches, rallies, seminars, conferences, and events to highlight the role of women across the fifth most populated nation. The most noteworthy of these events will be the Aurat March 2023, which will be held in several cities.

Aurat March, however, has its own manifesto with the Karachi chapter focusing on wages, security, and peace; Lahore on reimagining justice; Multan on reimagining the education system and Islamabad on justice, security, and freedom.

Held everywhere in South Asian nation in cities Aurat March is one of the most talked-about times of the year although, there is a slight change in Karachi this time.

The organizations have decided to change the date for a number of reasons. Reschedule to take place on March 12, Sunday, the authorities organizing the mega event wished to accommodate working-class women as March 08 will be a working day, and emphasized that women should not "experience the distress of losing out on a day of wages."

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz stress need to empower women for development

Pakistan's top civil leaders emphasized the need to empower women for the development of society. In their separate messages on International Women's Day, Prime Minister and President called for increasing participation of women from all walks of life.

President Dr Arif Alvi said the nation needs to increase women's access to technology and digital literacy programs, especially in remote areas. He further stressed on support to women entrepreneurs and business owners to make them financially independent.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said International Women's Day is the day to recognize the key role of women in society and their contribution to the evolution of human civilization. Development of human society is not possible without the constructive role of women, the premier added.

Islam granted equal rights to women 14 hundred years ago, PM said as he emphasised entire society to work together to ensure more empowerment, protection and fair rights for women.