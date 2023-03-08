Pakistan, US pledge to deepen cooperation to fight common terror threat

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the US pledged deeper ties as part of a bilateral push against terrorism.
Foreign Office issued a statement as the two-day Pakistan-US counter-terrorism dialogue concluded in Pakistan’s capital, with allies on War on Terrorism discussing various issues, including anti-terror cooperation.
Both countries resolved to boost dialogue on regional and global threats, improving cooperation, preventing and countering violent extremism, and combating terrorism financing.
Foreign Office said the recent dialogue provided an opportunity to discuss the counterterrorism landscape in South Asian nation and the broader region, with a focus on areas where Islamabad and Washington can better collaborate to counter regional and global threats.
Additional Foreign Secretary (UN&ED) Syed Haider Shah led the Pakistan delegation at the talks while the US side was headed by Counter-Terrorism Acting Coordinator at the State Department Christopher Landberg.
US assistance projects in Pakistan also come under discussion, with two sides exchanging views on capacity building in the area of anti-money laundering and justice.
In the latest developments, the US has signaled cooperation to Islamabad and even supported Pakistan’s right to defend itself from terrorism, amid escalated attacks from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan TTP and the Daesh Khurasan (IS-K) group.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
