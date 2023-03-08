Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan, US pledge to deepen cooperation to fight common terror threat

Web Desk 09:32 AM | 8 Mar, 2023
Pakistan, US pledge to deepen cooperation to fight common terror threat

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the US pledged deeper ties as part of a bilateral push against terrorism.

Foreign Office issued a statement as the two-day Pakistan-US counter-terrorism dialogue concluded in Pakistan’s capital, with allies on War on Terrorism discussing various issues, including anti-terror cooperation.

Both countries resolved to boost dialogue on regional and global threats, improving cooperation, preventing and countering violent extremism, and combating terrorism financing.

Foreign Office said the recent dialogue provided an opportunity to discuss the counterterrorism landscape in South Asian nation and the broader region, with a focus on areas where Islamabad and Washington can better collaborate to counter regional and global threats.

Additional Foreign Secretary (UN&ED) Syed Haider Shah led the Pakistan delegation at the talks while the US side was headed by Counter-Terrorism Acting Coordinator at the State Department Christopher Landberg.

US assistance projects in Pakistan also come under discussion, with two sides exchanging views on capacity building in the area of anti-money laundering and justice.

US again signals support for Pakistan to counter TTP threat more broadly

In the latest developments, the US has signaled cooperation to Islamabad and even supported Pakistan’s right to defend itself from terrorism, amid escalated attacks from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan TTP and the Daesh Khurasan (IS-K) group.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan Army Chief assures business community of economic revival: report

11:05 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

US announces 500 scholarships for flood-affected students in Pakistan

09:19 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

PATS 2023: Pakistan Army competition featuring US, Saudi Arabia among other teams begins

06:16 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth Rs4 billion in Arabian Sea

02:16 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Saudi-Pakistan Tech House launched in Islamabad to boost digital collaboration

12:51 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Pakistan hopeful of signing much-awaited staff-level agreement with IMF this week

08:32 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Quetta Gladiators face Peshawar Zalmi with eye on playoffs

11:35 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th March 2023

08:51 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.

Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Karachi PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Islamabad PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Peshawar PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Quetta PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Sialkot PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Attock PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Gujranwala PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Jehlum PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Multan PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Bahawalpur PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Gujrat PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Nawabshah PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Chakwal PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Hyderabad PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Nowshehra PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Sargodha PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Faisalabad PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185
Mirpur PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: