PCB revisits Imran Khan’s all-round heroics on his 71st birthday 

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday paid tribute to former skipper Imran Khan on his 71st birthday by shedding light on his impressive all-round performance.

The board shared a video on social media platform X, showing the performance of Imran Khan in the West Indies match played in 1986 in Faisalabad city of Punjab province.

“On Imran Khan's birthday, revisit his all-round heroics against the West Indies in the Faisalabad Test in 1986,” the captioned the video.

The former cricketer, who now heads his political party PTI, has been detained in jail since August 5 after a court sentenced him to jail for three years in the Toshakhana case. After the sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court, he was not released from jail and currently in custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on judicial remand in the cipher case.

In his Test career, Imran Khan made 3,807 runs and took 362 wickets in 88 Tests matches while he scored 3,709 runs and grabbed 182 wickets in 175 ODIs. He was also the captain of national team in 1992 when it won the cricket world cup.