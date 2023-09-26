Search

Imran Khan shifted from Attock to Adiala Jail

Imran Khan
Former prime minister Imran Khan was shifted from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail on Tuesday evening in line with the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). 

Islamabad Police shifted Khan to Adiala Jail in an armored vehicle. At the Islamabad Toll Plaza, a few people were seen showering rose petals on the convoy of vehicles carrying Khan and praising Khan for his courage. 

Khan, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been on a judicial remand until October 10 in a case involving the alleged disappearance of a copy of the notorious US cypher that is said be behind the regime change operation in Pakistan. 

A special court hearing the cypher case on Tuesday extended Khan and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi's judicial remand until October 10. 

