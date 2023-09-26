Pak-China friendly cricket match in Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE – For the first time in the history of Pakistan and China Relations, a friendly cricket match between the two countries is all set to be held in collaboration with Chinese Consulate Lahore and Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) at LCCA Ground near Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
In connection with commemoration of Chinese National Day to be held on 1st October, more than ten Chinese nationals will be especially playing cricket match wearing helmet, gloves, bat and other cricket gadgets. Chinese players include LUO JIANXUE, XING XUANYU, LAI QUANPING, LAI HENBAO, QI ZIGANG, WANG YOUFU, PENG LIDONG, ZENG XINGXING and ZENG QINGQIANG. Former Pakistan cricket players will also play in the match.
The 10-10 overs match will be played in the stadium surrounded and embellished by colourful flexes, banners and steamers. The match will be live-streamed. The chief guest will be the Acting Chinese Consul General Lahore Cao Ke. Chinese diplomats, officials, and high-ups of Chinese enterprises will make their special appearance in the match. Special colorful kits and cricketing stuff will make the Pak-China Cricket Match enthralling and thrilling.
Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match will prove to be harbinger of new dimension of iron-brotherhood and congeniality titled “Sino-Pak Cricketing Friendship: New Era, New Perspective, New Trajectory”. In the backdrop of return of cricket in ongoing Asian games in China, Pak-China Cricket Match will add new dimension in Pak-China relations.
Before the onset of the Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match, students of educational institutions will present their convivial shows through performances of Pak-China songs, national anthem, as well as exhibiting playful extravaganza in a style. Eventually, after the conclusion of the match, not only winning trophy will be given to the victorious team but honorary shields will be conferred to dignitaries.
Chinese Acting Consul General Lahore Cao Ke welcomed the holding of Cricket match and said that as China enters a new era, it has taken a series of strategic initiatives, promoted a series of transformative practices, and made a series of breakthroughs and landmark advances, and is striding forward on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects.
“Looking back on the past year, China and Pakistan have witnessed increasing and closer exchanges and cooperation in various fields and cricket is new one. The construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved fruitful results.
Not long ago, he said, Vice Premier He Lifeng, President Xi Jinping's special representative, visited Pakistan and witnessed the signing of six agreements with the then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries. “Punjab Province is the economic, cultural and educational center of Pakistan, and has been maintaining a good momentum of exchanges and cooperation with China.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday continued its ascent, trading at less than Rs290 against the US dollar in the morning interbank market, primarily due to stringent measures in the financial sector.
The US dollar was valued at Rs289.78 around 9:48 am, as reported by the Forex Association of Pakistan, marking a decrease of Rs1.18 from the previous day’s closing rate of Rs290.86.
This ongoing rise in the value of the rupee follows the crackdown on illegal dollar trading initiated earlier this month, with strong support from the military.
In the open market, the rupee also made gains against the dollar, trading at Rs292 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs293, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.
Saad Bin Naseer, the director of the financial services platform Mettis Global, noted that this marked the 16th consecutive day of appreciation for the PKR, amounting to nearly a 6% increase.
Naseer attributed this surge primarily to administrative measures, stating that it seems the government’s crackdown on speculative elements contributing to rupee depreciation is having an effect.
He also suggested that if this trend persists and the Afghan border remains closed, the rupee could continue to appreciate in the future. However, he emphasized the importance of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into export-oriented sectors for long-term stability.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Karachi
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Quetta
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Attock
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Multan
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.