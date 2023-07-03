Major among two Pakistan Army personnel martyred in Balochistan gun battle

RAWALPINDI – At least two Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom during a gunfight with terrorists in Hoshab, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said Pakistan Army personnel Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced martyrdom and others were wounded during a security patrol operation in the Balor area of Hoshab district.

It said a combat patrol of security forces was initiated in the Balor area in light of credible intelligence about a group of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians, who were also involved in the planting of Improvised Explosive Devices in the region.

ISPR said as security forces were establishing blocking positions to cut off escape routes, the militants opened fire on the security forces, and after a heavy exchange of fire, Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan Army remains determined to thwart such attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.