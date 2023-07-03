Pakistan braces for monsoon rains from today as PMD issues fresh alert

ISLAMABAD – Heavy rains are set to lash various parts of the country as the monsoon arrives, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

Met Office has forecast widespread rainfall from Monday night, with hailstorms expected in urban regions.

The fresh advisory directed local authorities to remain alert to avoid flood-like situations in cities as the new weather system is likely to continue till July 8. Several parts of the country are facing hot and humid weather since last week and monsoon rain is expected to bring much-needed relief from the heat.

In the advisory, PMD said moist currents from the Arabian Sea are expected to enter the upper parts of Pakistan and a westerly wave is likely to enter the region.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh will receive heavy rains and thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, several other regions including Barkhan, Loralai, Sibi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara will receive downpour from July 5 to 8.

Met Office cautioned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore and even cause landslides in Galliyat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.