Pakistan

Pakistan braces for monsoon rains from today as PMD issues fresh alert

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 3 Jul, 2023
Pakistan braces for monsoon rains from today as PMD issues fresh alert
ISLAMABAD – Heavy rains are set to lash various parts of the country as the monsoon arrives, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

Met Office has forecast widespread rainfall from Monday night, with hailstorms expected in urban regions.

The fresh advisory directed local authorities to remain alert to avoid flood-like situations in cities as the new weather system is likely to continue till July 8. Several parts of the country are facing hot and humid weather since last week and monsoon rain is expected to bring much-needed relief from the heat.

In the advisory, PMD said moist currents from the Arabian Sea are expected to enter the upper parts of Pakistan and a westerly wave is likely to enter the region.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh will receive heavy rains and thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, several other regions including Barkhan, Loralai, Sibi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara will receive downpour from July 5 to 8.

Met Office cautioned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore and even cause landslides in Galliyat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

At least six dead as heavy rains hit Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 03, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 03, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 03, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (3 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450

