Boxer Amir Khan ‘desperately asks model Sumaira for revealing pictures’ in new scandal

LONDON – Former British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan again landed in another controversy as a bridal model accused him of for asking revealing pictures.

A report in The Sun claims that Khan approached model Sumaira by admiring her tattoo work in May. He then allegedly started giving compliments on her cosmetic surgeries.

The two then started chatting, and the model sent him picture of herself. To which Amir said he can’t stop looking. Sumaira told British tabloid that Amir said his marriage with Faryal was more of business arrangement, as he continue to share his grief.

Later in June, Khan allegedly approached Sumaira again, and this time he offered her to join him on a night out in West London. Sumaira claimed she refrained from accepting Amir’s offer but latter continue to approach her and later asking for pictures.

As the girl sent her a video, the former WBA champ bluntly asked for revealing pictures.

Amir slams Sumaira for ‘blackmailing him to extort money’

The celebrated boxer turned philanthropist responded to the Asian bridal model, and maintained that she blackmailed him and shared the story to British tabloid as he turned down her demand to pay GBP20,000.

Speaking to Pakistani media outlet, the boxer said British model deleted lots of messages and shared a specific view of messages they shared. He said Sumaira started talking to him and told him about her family issues.

He then mentioned that the girl started sending her revealing snaps and shared plans to enhance cosmetic surgeries. Amir revealed that Sumaira asked him for £20,000.

Earlier, a tape of Amir Khan was leaked to a major porn site back in 2016. The adult clip shows Khan carrying out a lewd act while video calling a female model from Arizona.