Boxer Amir Khan ‘desperately asks model Sumaira for revealing pictures’ in new scandal

Khan dismissed tabloid story, hits back at bridal model for 'blackmailing him to extort money’
LONDON – Former British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan again landed in another controversy as a bridal model accused him of for asking revealing pictures.
A report in The Sun claims that Khan approached model Sumaira by admiring her tattoo work in May. He then allegedly started giving compliments on her cosmetic surgeries.
The two then started chatting, and the model sent him picture of herself. To which Amir said he can’t stop looking. Sumaira told British tabloid that Amir said his marriage with Faryal was more of business arrangement, as he continue to share his grief.
Later in June, Khan allegedly approached Sumaira again, and this time he offered her to join him on a night out in West London. Sumaira claimed she refrained from accepting Amir’s offer but latter continue to approach her and later asking for pictures.
As the girl sent her a video, the former WBA champ bluntly asked for revealing pictures.
The celebrated boxer turned philanthropist responded to the Asian bridal model, and maintained that she blackmailed him and shared the story to British tabloid as he turned down her demand to pay GBP20,000.
Speaking to Pakistani media outlet, the boxer said British model deleted lots of messages and shared a specific view of messages they shared. He said Sumaira started talking to him and told him about her family issues.
He then mentioned that the girl started sending her revealing snaps and shared plans to enhance cosmetic surgeries. Amir revealed that Sumaira asked him for £20,000.
Earlier, a tape of Amir Khan was leaked to a major porn site back in 2016. The adult clip shows Khan carrying out a lewd act while video calling a female model from Arizona.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
