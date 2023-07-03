Pakistan offers to fulfill Japan’s skilled workforce demand to further boost ties

TOKYO – Pakistan expressed hope to provide skilled workers to Japan’s market, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said while holding a joint presser with his Japanese counterpart.
FM Bhutto said Islamabad and Tokyo hold the potential to increase bilateral trade and investment in various sectors, he mentioned that over half population of South Asian nation was youth and the two sides can exploit this human resource through skills-based education and training.
In a joint presser, Bilawal conveyed his desire to boost economic and strategic ties between both sides, stressing positive bilateral relations.
During his maiden visit to East Asian nation, FM hailed the existing relations and communicates Islamabad’s pledge to expand cooperation in various sectors.
In a statement, the minister said he is pleased to be in Japan to explore opportunities for greater collaboration, and during the presser, he expressed a desire to provide skilled manpower to Japan for employment opportunities.
He emphasized plethora of talented Pakistanis, expressing hope for increased collaboration in sectors where Japan requires a skilled workforce.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.