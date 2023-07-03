Search

Pakistan offers to fulfill Japan’s skilled workforce demand to further boost ties

Web Desk 11:11 AM | 3 Jul, 2023
Source: ForeignOfficePk/Twitter

TOKYO – Pakistan expressed hope to provide skilled workers to Japan’s market, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said while holding a joint presser with his Japanese counterpart.

FM Bhutto said Islamabad and Tokyo hold the potential to increase bilateral trade and investment in various sectors, he mentioned that over half population of South Asian nation was youth and the two sides can exploit this human resource through skills-based education and training.

In a joint presser, Bilawal conveyed his desire to boost economic and strategic ties between both sides, stressing positive bilateral relations.

During his maiden visit to East Asian nation, FM hailed the existing relations and communicates Islamabad’s pledge to expand cooperation in various sectors.

In a statement, the minister said he is pleased to be in Japan to explore opportunities for greater collaboration, and during the presser, he expressed a desire to provide skilled manpower to Japan for employment opportunities.

He emphasized plethora of talented Pakistanis, expressing hope for increased collaboration in sectors where Japan requires a skilled workforce.

Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tokyo on four-day visit

