At least six dead as heavy rains hit Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – Heavy rains and thunderstorms pounded northwest regions collapsing houses and killing at least 6 people including children.
Downpours and hails hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and other regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the weekend. Uprooted trees knocked down electrical transmission towers, wreaking havoc in the region which is still under the effects of the 2022 floods.
Fast rains caused inundation on roads; Bannu district remained the worst hit area torrential rain lashed several areas and dozens suffered injuries. The deceased and the injured were moved to different hospitals in the district.
Meanwhile, provincial authorities have announced a state of emergency at state-run hospitals.
Interim Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan condoled the loss of lives, and directed the divisional and district administrations concerned to initiate immediate rescue operations at the affected places.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 19, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|6319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|777.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.