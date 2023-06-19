At least six dead as heavy rains hit Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – Heavy rains and thunderstorms pounded northwest regions collapsing houses and killing at least 6 people including children.

Downpours and hails hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and other regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the weekend. Uprooted trees knocked down electrical transmission towers, wreaking havoc in the region which is still under the effects of the 2022 floods.

Fast rains caused inundation on roads; Bannu district remained the worst hit area torrential rain lashed several areas and dozens suffered injuries. The deceased and the injured were moved to different hospitals in the district.

Meanwhile, provincial authorities have announced a state of emergency at state-run hospitals.

Interim Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan condoled the loss of lives, and directed the divisional and district administrations concerned to initiate immediate rescue operations at the affected places.