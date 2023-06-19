Balochistan budget for FY 2023-24 to be presented today

QUETTA – The provincial government of Balochistan will present annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 today with an expected outlay of more than Rs700 billion and a deficit around of Rs150 billion.

Provincial finance minister Zmarak Khan Achakzai will table the budget in the Balochistan legislature at 4pm today. Today’s budget is the 5th to be presented by the ruling Balochistan Awami Party.

Over Rs200 billion are being set aside for development budget while government also planned to increase the salaries of employees.

Rs5.8 billion are being earmarked for Health Card, Rs2.7 billion for the supply of medicines, Rs2 billion for the Education Endowment Fund, Rs1.74 billion for food security.

Government planned to create 5,000 new jobs in today’s budget which was supposed to be presented on June 16 but it has been postponed.

More to follow…