Search

Budget 2023-24BusinessPakistan

Balochistan budget for FY 2023-24 to be presented today

Web Desk 10:54 AM | 19 Jun, 2023
Balochistan budget for FY 2023-24 to be presented today
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – The provincial government of Balochistan will present annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 today with an expected outlay of more than Rs700 billion and a deficit around of Rs150 billion.

Provincial finance minister Zmarak Khan Achakzai will table the budget in the Balochistan legislature at 4pm today. Today’s budget is the 5th to be presented by the ruling Balochistan Awami Party.

Over Rs200 billion are being set aside for development budget while government also planned to increase the salaries of employees.

Rs5.8 billion are being earmarked for Health Card, Rs2.7 billion for the supply of medicines, Rs2 billion for the Education Endowment Fund, Rs1.74 billion for food security.

Government planned to create 5,000 new jobs in today’s budget which was supposed to be presented on June 16 but it has been postponed.

More to follow…

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Eid ul Adha 2023 moon sighting updates

11:15 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Eidul Adha 2023: 11 cattle markets become operational in Lahore

08:42 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

Eidul Adha 2023: Pakistan’s moon sighting committee meets tomorrow for Zilhajj crescent

06:28 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

Pakistan to get one billion dollars from China today

10:22 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Pakistani officer Zaheer Ahmed wins US 2023 TIP Report Hero award

05:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Pakistanis can still apply for Hajj 2023 under govt scheme: Here's the procedure and deadline

11:25 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani cricket stars Babar Azam, Rizwan arrive in Saudi Arabia to ...

11:54 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th June 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 19, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 6319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 777.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: