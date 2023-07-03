Pakistan Stock Exchange rises above 2,000 points after IMF bailout revival

KARACHI – Share prices at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) moved up on first working day of week as the key stock index surged by more than 2,000 points, as the country managed to secure IMF deal.

Pakistan stocks soared drastically with the KSE-100 Index climbing as high as 43,721.92, a spike of nearly 5.5 percent.

Reports in local media suggest that PSX opens at all time record high, and increase breached the 5 percent barrier for 5 minutes, triggering a trading stop for some time.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level pact with Pakistan on a $3 billion stand-by arrangement, the lender said, a decision long awaited by Pakistan, which is teetering on the brink of default.

The positive development comes as the country secured a $3 billion short-term financial package from the International Monetary Fund over Eid ul Adha, giving economy a much-awaited respite.

More to follow...