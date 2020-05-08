Special PIA flight carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis from Qatar lands in Multan
09:41 AM | 8 May, 2020
MULTAN - A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying over 250 stranded Pakistanis from Qatar lands at Multan airport.
According to media details, the flight was disinfected and the passengers went through a screening process after the flight landed at the airport.
The passengers were shifted to the quarantine facility later on.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the Pakistani passengers were stranded in Qatar after the flight operations were suspended in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
