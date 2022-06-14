Junaid Khan launches his production house 'Jeem Films'

Pakistani singer-actor Junaid Khan has embarked on new ventures as the heartthrob has launched his own production house called Jeem Films.

Announcing the good news, the Hum Tum actor revealed that the company is a space where he wants to give life to all those who are ambitious about art and creativity.

Taking to Instagram, Junaid shared the news on his social media page with the promise of a new project released soon.

"With two of my songs already under its umbrella, I am excited to finally announce the launch of my media production house. A journey I embarked on almost a year ago, and after 'Taqdeer' and 'Chaska', we are all set to release another power project real soon," he wrote.

Earlier, musician-turned-actor Junaid Khan launched his YouTube channel to connect with fans more “intimately". The lead vocalist of the music band Call explained that he wants to use the popular music and video streaming platform to engage and connect with his fans beyond the usual routine.

On the work front, Junaid was highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Hum Tum co-starring Sarah Khan, Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir.