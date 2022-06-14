Junaid Khan launches his production house 'Jeem Films'
Web Desk
03:18 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Junaid Khan launches his production house 'Jeem Films'
Source: Junaid Khan (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani singer-actor Junaid Khan has embarked on new ventures as the heartthrob has launched his own production house called Jeem Films.

Announcing the good news, the Hum Tum actor revealed that the company is a space where he wants to give life to all those who are ambitious about art and creativity.

Taking to Instagram, Junaid shared the news on his social media page with the promise of a new project released soon.

"With two of my songs already under its umbrella, I am excited to finally announce the launch of my media production house. A journey I embarked on almost a year ago, and after 'Taqdeer' and 'Chaska', we are all set to release another power project real soon," he wrote.

Earlier, musician-turned-actor Junaid Khan launched his YouTube channel to connect with fans more “intimately". The lead vocalist of the music band Call explained that he wants to use the popular music and video streaming platform to engage and connect with his fans beyond the usual routine.

On the work front, Junaid was highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Hum Tum co-starring Sarah Khan, Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir.

Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan's dance video goes ... 03:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

Kahay Dil Jidhar is finally out in cinemas and the leading actors Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan have been quite busy ...

More From This Category
TikTok star Hareem Shah shares belly dance video
04:32 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Feroze Khan's new workout video goes viral
04:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Arijit Singh wins over internet with heartwarming ...
03:43 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Tiger Shroff has the sweetest birthday wish for ...
02:43 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Ramsha Khan opens up about her marriage plans
12:44 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Johnny Depp considering not taking $10.35m ...
12:17 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Hareem Shah shares belly dance video
04:32 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr