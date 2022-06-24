Nora Fatehi's new belly dance video goes viral

Nora Fatehi has definitely emerged as Bollywood's leading dancer in a short span of time. From her hot pictures to her spectacular dance performances, the Dilbar actor is simply irresistible and sets her fan's hearts racing.

Now, the Kusu Kusu star is back with her sizzling dance moves and stunning looks but this time the glam queen is spotted flaunting a spectacular dazzling attire alongside her groovy moves.

Spreading like wildfire, Nora's recent dance video is all about glamour and perfecting belly dance. The video shows Fatehi setting the stage on fire with a sizzling performance at IIFA Awards.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi co-judges the dance show Dance Deewane Juniours with Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

Moreover, she also debuted as a director with the international single Dirty Little Secret, her third song as a singer. She collaborated with Zach Knight.