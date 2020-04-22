Nadia Jamil’s treatment to begin in 14 days

12:45 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Nadia Jamil’s treatment to begin in 14 days
LONDON - Pakistan TV actor cum activist Nadia Jamil, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, shared an update about her treatment on social media with her followers.

Sharing a picture from the hospital on Instagram, she shared her treatment will start in two weeks. “Alhamdolillah! Hospital Ninjas smiling beneath our masks. Lymph nodes clear. Treatment begins in 2 weeks,” she wrote.

Nadia Jamil had also thanked her fans for their love and prayers: “They meant so much to me and carried me through this emotional rollercoaster. Still not over but hurdle one crossed. Baby steps. Relief. Gratitude! And much much-needed sleep”.

The Behadd actress is undergoing treatment in the UK currently.

Here, wishing her a speedy recovery and a cancer-free life ahead.

