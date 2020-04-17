Much more than a woman with cancer: Nadia Jamil
LAHORE- Recently, Pakistani acclaimed actor Nadia Jamil was diagnosed with cancer. The actress then underwent surgery and ever since then, has kept her fans and followers updated with her health and recovery.
Taking to Instagram, Nadia recently penned down emotional note, that not only talked about the ordeal she had to go through but also about the possibilities of the disease and how she had been feeling the entire time.
“There is so much more to me than being a woman with #cancer. I’m an actor, teacher, mother, child protection worker, and a student. But after one’s #cancerdiagnosis life shifts suddenly into pre-cancer and post-cancer eras,” wrote Nadia.
The actress stressed how it was necessary to self-check for cancer, especially women. She also updated on her disease stating, “My lump was a grade three tumour growing fast and it was very near my lymph nodes. During my surgery, the amazing doctors took my sentinel lymph nodes out for a biopsy.”
Nadia will be receiving her results after 20 days and asked for a lot of prayers. The actress also added that if her cancer has spread into the nodes, she will begin chemotherapy.
In the heartfelt post, Nadia also talked about how she had been coping up with the knowledge of her disease post-surgery. The Behadd star accepted being scared and afraid and yet fighting with resilience.
“I have my good days, full of sunshine and love, and when I feel a bad day coming on I drag myself back to the present moment and remember Allah is Samad,” wrote Nadia.
“There are days I cry. And there are times I’m scared. There are days I don’t want to have to deal with a disease that might take my life or keep me in hospitals. On those days I remind myself the ONLY truth we are born with is Death. I then proceed to immediately treat myself to my new cacao niblet almond date balls and a chick flick.
So here I am your Nado Jamil, amongst many other things now also a #cancerfighter,” added the brave actress.
Nadia ended the note with gratitude, thanking all who had stood by her in these tough times. “Thanking you from all my heart for all the love and laughs you share with me ❤️ Here’s to birdsongs and flowers, trees and rain, walks in monsoon & munchies with movies. Here’s to our friendship and making memories,” she wrote.
