PM Imran expands cabinet as MQM-P's Ameen-ul-Haq takes oath as federal minister
Web Desk
01:29 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
PM Imran expands cabinet as MQM-P's Ameen-ul-Haq takes oath as federal minister
Share

ISLAMABAD - Syed Ameen-ul-Haque of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan took oath as Federal Minister in Islamabad on Wednesday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath. There ceremony was held at the President House where number of officials attended the event. 

Syed Ameen-ul-Haque had become MNA from NA-251 Karachi in the 2018 general. He has been made the federal minister on the place of Khalid Maqbool Siddique who had resigned earlier this year due to some conflicts with the PTI government.

More From This Category
1st Ramadan-ul-Mubark on Saturday, announces ...
09:57 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
PTV to telecast Taraweeh prayers live
07:29 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
NAB arrests key suspect in Fazaia Housing Society ...
02:40 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
Govt directs immediate repatriation of stranded ...
02:06 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
Ten of same family test positive for COVID-19 in ...
02:00 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: PM Imran to participate in Telethon ...
12:46 PM | 23 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat, Junaid Khan indulge in TikTok’s ‘Oh Nanana’ challenge
05:17 PM | 23 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr