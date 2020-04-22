PM Imran expands cabinet as MQM-P's Ameen-ul-Haq takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD - Syed Ameen-ul-Haque of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan took oath as Federal Minister in Islamabad on Wednesday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath. There ceremony was held at the President House where number of officials attended the event.

Syed Ameen-ul-Haque had become MNA from NA-251 Karachi in the 2018 general. He has been made the federal minister on the place of Khalid Maqbool Siddique who had resigned earlier this year due to some conflicts with the PTI government.