Saba Qamar launches YouTube channel with ‘Isolation’ video, and it’s truly aesthetic!

Back in the day, A-listers rarely put their personal interests on display, but in this time of isolation and an era where Instagram and YouTube exist, that’s no longer the case.

After sharing teasers for weeks, actor Saba Qamar has finally launched her YouTube channel.

The first episode, written by Qamar herself, is out and it's titled Isolation.

The video starts off with a glimpse of Qamar’s bustling life before the quarantine.

Directed by Shiraz Malik, the video takes on Qamar’s activities in in isolation and how living in the moment is just as important important as focusing on what is coming next.

Later in the video, Saba sheds light upon existential questions and harsh realities, detailing how everyone has always been in rush to get somewhere but here we are now, feeling like life has just come to a halt.

“This is a lesson for everyone" says Qamar. "Consider it charity for the undeserving like you and I. When this hurricane rests, when people reunite, somehow this phase passes, then there will be no regrets. Remember this lesson."

Saba Qamar is truly a woman of many talents as we are impressed to see her venture beyond acting and produce something substantial. Can’t wait to see what more the actor has in store for us!

