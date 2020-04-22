Coronavirus delays Robert Pattinson’s Batman
Share
The Batman, starting Robert Pattinson, won’t be flying into theaters as soon as expected due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The movie will now be released four months after its original release date, on 1 October.
Helmed by Matt Reeves, the superhero film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell.
The delay comes ahead of a wider reshuffle by Warner Bros, with cinemas shutdown in both the US and Europe.
The pandemic has postponed the release of several movies, including James Bond flick No Time To Die, Disney’s blockbuster remake of Mulan and Top Gun: Maverick.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- UN chief extends warmest wishes to Muslims on Ramazan’s eve10:04 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubark on Saturday, announces Ruet-e-Hilal09:57 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Zalmi Foundation hands over 50,000 masks, protective gear to ...08:29 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- China to donate additional US$30 m to WHO against COVID-1907:39 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Abdullah Asim of Coboot Media --- A Story of Unshaken Faith07:38 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- I have a huge crush on Mahira Khan and it’s been 10 years: Ali Abbas04:27 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Mohsin Abbas Haider & Shyraa Roy's 'Kamli' is all set release after ...02:12 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Faryal Makhdoom hits back at trollers, says find someone else to bug02:00 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020