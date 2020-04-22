Coronavirus delays Robert Pattinson’s Batman

The Batman, starting Robert Pattinson, won’t be flying into theaters as soon as expected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie will now be released four months after its original release date, on 1 October.

Helmed by Matt Reeves, the superhero film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell.

The delay comes ahead of a wider reshuffle by Warner Bros, with cinemas shutdown in both the US and Europe.

The pandemic has postponed the release of several movies, including James Bond flick No Time To Die, Disney’s blockbuster remake of Mulan and Top Gun: Maverick.

