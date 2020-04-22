Coronavirus delays Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Sheherbano Syed
02:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus delays Robert Pattinson’s Batman
Share

The Batman, starting Robert Pattinson, won’t be flying into theaters as soon as expected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie will now be released four months after its original release date, on 1 October.

Helmed by Matt Reeves, the superhero film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell.

The delay comes ahead of a wider reshuffle by Warner Bros, with cinemas shutdown in  both the US and Europe.

The pandemic has postponed the release of several movies, including James Bond flick No Time To Die, Disney’s blockbuster remake of Mulan and Top Gun: Maverick.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat, Junaid Khan indulge in TikTok’s ...
05:17 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
I have a huge crush on Mahira Khan and it’s ...
04:27 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
Mohsin Abbas Haider & Shyraa Roy's 'Kamli' is all ...
02:12 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
Faryal Makhdoom hits back at trollers, says find ...
02:00 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson to donate blood for ...
01:30 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
Pakistani music company sues Indian Youtube ...
01:12 PM | 23 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat, Junaid Khan indulge in TikTok’s ‘Oh Nanana’ challenge
05:17 PM | 23 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr