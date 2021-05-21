Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-21-Updated 10:00 AM
10:43 AM | 21 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2021 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|153.3
|154.3
|Euro
|EUR
|185
|187
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|215
|218
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.6
|42.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.6
|41.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117
|119.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|125
|127.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|111
|113
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- PM Imran inaugurates 1,100MW Karachi nuclear power plant unit01:47 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Pakistan observes Palestine Day today01:13 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Indian Air Force pilot killed as MiG-21 crashes in Punjab12:35 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on ...12:03 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Pakistan welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire11:26 AM | 21 May, 2021
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire
12:03 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Urwa Hocane recovers from Covid, shares picture in gym outfit11:40 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Shoaib Malik wins the internet with spectacular dance moves (VIDEO)11:02 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Are TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt officially a couple?06:01 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021