09:39 AM | 23 May, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-23-Updated 10:00 AM
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 23, 2021 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 153.80 154.50
Euro EUR 186 188
UK Pound Sterling GBP 216 219
U.A.E Dirham AED 41.70 42.30
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.70 41.20
Australian Dollar AUD 117.50 120
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 388.50
Canadian Dollar CAD 126 128
China Yuan CNY 23.50 23.65
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 23.50
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.55 16.80
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.10
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 484
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.40 36.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 96.95
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 17.70
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 394.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 39.50 40.10
Singapore Dollar SGD 113.50 115.50
Swedish Korona SEK 17.80 18.05
Swiss Franc CHF 159 159.90
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 4.90

