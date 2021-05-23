Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-23-Updated 10:00 AM
09:39 AM | 23 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 23, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|153.80
|154.50
|Euro
|EUR
|186
|188
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|216
|219
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.70
|42.30
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.70
|41.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.50
|120
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126
|128
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|113.50
|115.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Rashid Khan rejoins Lahore Qalandars squad for remainder of PSL11:21 AM | 23 May, 2021
- Covid-19: Bangladesh, Iran among new countries added to Pakistan’s ...10:35 AM | 23 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-23-Updated 10:00 ...09:39 AM | 23 May, 2021
- Pakistan’s Covid tally crosses 900,000 with 3,084 new infections in ...09:13 AM | 23 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 May 202108:48 AM | 23 May, 2021
Pakistan’s tallest young cricketer is hopeful of finding the 'right girl' (DP Exclusive)
09:18 PM | 22 May, 2021
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'seven rules' for daughter Suhana's future boyfriends10:14 PM | 22 May, 2021
- Why Shoaib Malik wants to cut off Shaista Lodhi’s tongue?10:34 PM | 22 May, 2021
- Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal blessed with baby boy06:05 PM | 22 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021