Punjab cop suspended for posting dance video in uniform with woman

LAHORE – A Punjab Police head constable has been suspended after he posted a TikTok video in uniform alongside a woman, violating the department’s strict social media guidelines.

According to SSP Akhtar Farooq, Constable Zafar Iqbal was found to have breached the Punjab Police’s social media policy. The constable filmed the video, which went viral on social media, and shared it without authorization.

The incident drew attention to the department’s policy, which prohibits police personnel from making TikTok videos, particularly while in uniform or performing official duties.

SSP Akhtar Farooq, under the orders of IG Punjab Rao Abdul Karim, issued the suspension notification.

He confirmed that such actions are against the rules set by the Punjab Police, aimed at maintaining professionalism and discipline.