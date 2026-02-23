Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moon Sighting for Ramadan costs Rs20 Lacs

ISLAMABAD – Shocking details emerged that Rs20Lac was spent on meetings related to the sighting of the Ramadan moon, and the amount will now be paid by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The expenses were incurred by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, and formal approval for payment is now on the agenda.

Sources reveal that KP government prepared the agenda for the 48th cabinet meeting scheduled on February 25, which will be chaired by Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. Approval of the moon sighting committee’s expenses is included in the meeting’s agenda.

Local media reports said an 18-point agenda has been finalized, which includes the formal sanction of expenses incurred for the Ramadan moon sighting session. While this is considered a routine governmental procedure, the significant amount involved has sparked debate in political and public circles.