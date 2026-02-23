Kohat’s Lady Doctor Mehwish Hasnain killed in brutal attack

KOHAT – Kohat witnessed another horrific attack as a dedicated lady doctor Dr Mehwish Hasnain was gunned down while she was returning from duty, leaving whole community in shock and mourning.

Unknown armed assailants shot and killed a female doctor, while she was returning home after completing her duty near a hospital on Double Road in Kohat. Witnesses report that the attackers opened indiscriminate fire before fleeing the scene, leaving the doctor dead on the spot.

Justice for Dr Mehwish

🚨🚨کوہاٹ: ڈیوٹی سے واپسی پر لیڈی ڈاکٹر مہوش ڈبل روڈ پر فائرنگ کر کے قتل،کوہاٹ میں لیڈی ڈاکٹر مہوش کے قتل کے خلاف ینگ ڈاکٹرز کا اسپتال بند کرنے کا اعلان pic.twitter.com/GRRUNq61l4 — Sheraz Ahmad Sherazi (@Sherazi_Silmian) February 22, 2026

The brutal killing caused outrage and Young Doctors Association launched a massive protest and announced the immediate closure of hospitals, including Liaquat Memorial Hospital, demanding swift action and the arrest of the perpetrators. Medical services have been suspended, leaving patients in distress and unable to access essential healthcare.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness statements in an effort to track down the suspects. However, the killers remain at large, fueling anger and frustration among healthcare workers and the public. Protesters argue that even a doctor serving the community in all circumstances was not safe, highlighting grave security concerns.

Kohat residents are calling for stronger security measures and immediate action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

This incident has once again raised urgent questions about law and order and the safety of professionals who dedicate their lives to serving society. Authorities have vowed to pursue the investigation, but the community remains in mourning and demanding justice.