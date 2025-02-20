Female doctor’s body found in private hospital

A 37-year-old female doctor, Dr. Sana, was found dead at a private hospital in the Data Darbar area of Lahore. Dr. Sana, a gynecologist from Mian Channu, had recently visited the hospital after failing an MRCDG exam.

According to Lahore police, the body was discovered last night at the private hospital, and initial investigations suggest that Dr. Sana may have died by suicide.

The police have taken the body into custody and collected evidence from the scene. It has been transferred to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway to confirm the cause of death.