Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mr. Beast’s $4 million monthly earnings leave fans shocked

Untitled Design 1

A recent screenshot shared on social media revealed that Mr. Beast (Jimmy Donaldson) has accumulated an impressive 2.688 billion views over the past 28 days. This surge in popularity has resulted in monthly earnings exceeding 4 million dollars, or more than 1.1 billion Pakistani rupees.

Mr Beasts 4 Million Monthly Earnings Leave Fans Shocked

The post has sparked a lot of discussions among users, with one comment pointing out that if sponsorships are included, Mr. Beast’s monthly earnings could rise to 7 million dollars. The user also emphasized that Mr. Beast truly deserves this level of success.

Is Mr. Beast Eyeing TikTok?

Despite the ongoing speculation, neither Mr. Beast nor his team have officially responded to rumors about his potential involvement in acquiring TikTok. However, based on the success of his multiple YouTube channels, it is estimated that his overall income from YouTube alone exceeds 100 million dollars annually.

Beyond YouTube, Jimmy Donaldson has built an extensive business empire, further solidifying his status as a major influence in the digital space.

Though the figures have yet to be officially confirmed, there’s no doubt that Mr. Beast dominates not only in terms of subscribers but also in revenue generation on YouTube.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 20 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Euro EUR 291.25 294
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 308 310.77
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.35
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search