Gold prices surge by Rs3,000 in Pakistan: Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak on opening day of new business week in line with rising global rates on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs3,000 to settle at Rs536,562.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs2,572, bringing new rate to Rs460,015 in local market.

The precious commodity recorded a dip in international bullion market where per ounce rate soared by $30 to reach $5,138.

Similarly, the silver prices moved up by Rs146 to reach Rs9,094 per tola.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed with a significant decline on Monday, as the KSE-100 Index fell by 5,478.63 points, settling at 167,691.08 points. This marked a 3.16% drop compared to the previous close of 173,169.71 points.

During the trading session, the index reached a high of 174,336.85 and a low of 166,886.63. The total trading volume amounted to 204,726,272 shares, indicating a relatively active session despite the downturn.