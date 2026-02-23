Pm Shehbaz Heads To Qatar For Key Talks With Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani In Doha

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar at personal invitation of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Foreign Office confirmed the visit of the Prime Minister as he will not travel with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior ministers.

This visit is said to bolster ties between Pakistan and Qatar, highlighting their mutual desire to expand cooperation across multiple domains. While in Doha, Pakistani leader is expected to engage in crucial bilateral talks with the Emir. The discussions will reportedly span political collaboration, economic initiatives, and energy partnerships, along with efforts to strengthen ties between the people of both nations.

Sources indicate that two sides will also explore fresh opportunities in trade and investment, infrastructure development, and the export of Pakistani manpower to Qatar’s thriving economy. Beyond economic matters, the leaders are expected to exchange views on pressing regional and global challenges, reaffirming their shared commitment to peace and stability.

The visit comes at a time when both nations are seeking to deepen strategic partnerships and expand opportunities for mutual growth. Observers believe that the outcomes of these high-level discussions could shape future cooperation and further solidify relations between Islamabad and Doha in the years ahead.