Ahmed Azeem Alvi resigns, Abdul Rehman Fudda elected new S.I.T.E Association president

KARACHI – The Executive Committee of the S.I.T.E. Association of Industry has formally accepted the resignations of Ahmed Azeem Alvi, Khalid Riaz and Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi from their respective offices as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the Association for Remainder tenure.

Their resignations were duly received by the Secretary General and subsequently approved by the Executive Committee. Later, a special meeting of the Executive Committee was held to elect new office bearers for the remainder of the 2024–2026 term. In this meeting, Abdul Rehman Fudda was unanimously elected as President, Ahmed Zulfiqar Chaudhry as Senior Vice President and Muhammad Tahir Goreja as Vice President of the Association.

The newly elected office bearers have assumed their respective offices. President Abdul Rehman Fudda has expressed gratitude to the members for their trust and praised the outgoing office bearers for their efforts. He stressed the importance of addressing critical challenges such as deteriorating infrastructure and shortages of basic utilities in the SITE area.

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala felicitated the new team of office bearers and expressed the confidence that they will serve the members of the Association to the best of their abilities. He stressed the need of institution building through open exchange of thoughts & ideas. He advised the new team to become more vocal on industry matters and highlight the issues hindering industrial production and growth.

Patron Saleem Parekh congratulated the new office bearers and appreciated the contributions of the outgoing team, namely, President Ahmed Azeem Alvi, SVP Khalid Riaz and VP Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi. He urged members to participate actively in the association’s activities and assured them of his availability to address the issues, acknowledging the increasingly tough business conditions.