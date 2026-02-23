Punjab relaxes rules about vehicles, motorcycles’ number plates

LAHORE – The Punjab Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department has issued an important directive to the traffic police across the province, instructing them not to impose fines on citizens using self-made vehicle number plates, provided they adhere to the approved design and format specified by the provincial government.

Traffic police had previously been asking motorcycle and vehicle owners for the official number plates issued by the excise during routine road checks. In some cases, fines were being levied based on this.

However, the department clarified that there are no longer any fees associated with the issuance of government-approved plates, as the central production of official plates has been discontinued.

Citizens can now obtain number plates from private vendors, provided the design strictly follows the approved specifications by the Punjab government. The traffic police are only required to verify whether the number plate conforms to the authorized format during checks, without requesting the original government-issued plates.

The department emphasized that no fines should be imposed on vehicle owners using privately made number plates, as long as they match the approved design.

Officials were instructed to ensure strict adherence to these instructions to avoid causing inconvenience to the citizens.