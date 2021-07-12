Maryam Nawaz draws strong criticism for tweeting forged photo

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz drew a strong public criticism on Monday for posting a forged picture of Nawaz Sharif alongside her own picture, which was taken during her recent visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It all started when Maryam posted a tweet with two pictures — one of herself standing on Keran Bridge in Neelum Valley surrounded by lush green trees and the other of her father Nawaz Sharif seemingly standing at the same spot.

"[Our] ties with Kashmir are very old," Maryam captioned the two images, suggesting that both she and her father had been to the same place on different occasions.

However, the Pakistani Twitter users caught the obviously forged photograph.

From the river to the greenery in the background, and even the tree leaves, the similarities in two pictures led people to one logical conclusion: Sharif's image was photoshopped into the scenery.

Twitter users were however in no mood to let Maryam’s this act of forgery go unnoticed.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication took Maryam Nawaz to task for another act of forgery.

میاں صاحب جب سے اس مقام سے ہلے شائد وقت بھی ٹھہر گیا کچھ بھی تبدیل نہیں ہوا- ایک پتہ بھی نیا نہیں پھوٹا- کمال ہے

جعلسازی میں مقام ہے محترمہ کا

ٹرسٹ ڈیڈ جعلی، قطری خط جعلی، کیلبری فونٹ جعلی، انقلاب جعلی

اور کشمیر سے محبت بھی جعلی

محترمہ صرف اس وقت سچ بولتی ہیں

جب وہ خاموش ہوتی ہیں pic.twitter.com/22BuCmzJR3 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 11, 2021

By end of the day, this act of Maryam Nawaz became the top trend on Twitter with #photoshop_wala_leader. A large number of Twitter users slammed the PML-N leader for this act. Here are some of the reactions.

International beizati😂😈

I wonder how does she handle this all.

تفریح لیں 👇👇#فوٹوشاپ_والا_لیڈر pic.twitter.com/s0MpHkVlQL — sheikh Hussam (@EmmHussam) July 12, 2021

