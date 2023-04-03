Nabil Gabol under fire for sexist comments

Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol is facing severe backlash for his misogynistic and disturbing comments made on multiple podcasts. His offensive remarks have caused outrage on social media.

In one of the interviews, Gabol was discussing sexual abuse and made the appalling statement, "There is a saying in English: if rape is imminent, just enjoy it." Despite the host's objections, he persisted with this vile claim, stating that enduring rape is a form of acceptance and that one should "just enjoy it" if they are so helpless. He further added that if someone is being forced, they should stand up for themselves and not endure it.

A Twitter user, who shared the clip, expressed disgust and disbelief, calling out the politician's twisted mindset and the danger it poses if people like him are allowed to shape policies and laws.

Could someone please tell me this politician's name (the one being interviewed?) He's from PPP. Whoever he is, he's got the sickest mind ever. He just said 'When r*pe is imminent, just enjoy it'. What a sick, sick mind. If people like him ended up making our policies & laws, r*pe… pic.twitter.com/6B5rbalMkZ — Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) April 2, 2023

So few days all the in and out of closet jiyalas were hailing PPP for removing a random sm activist for posting a misogynistic tweet. Here is Nabeel Gabol uttering absolute filth about a woman here, but he won’t be kicked out he will he given MNA ticket pic.twitter.com/ZG35qr3jwV — Asad Sultan (@AsadSultan18) April 1, 2023

In another video, Gabol was captured stating that while people in Karachi tend to suppress their emotions and express them only in private, individuals like him can easily acquire anyone they desire. This remark suggests a disturbingly entitled attitude towards sexual relationships.

PPP leader Nabeel Gabol bragging about picking up, abducting any girl that he likes, insinuating something that I can't even write here. pic.twitter.com/f7Ujuy74mk — OSINT Insider (@OSINT_Insider) April 2, 2023

As a consequence, Gabol and PPP are facing severe criticism from numerous Twitter users. Notably, Fatima Bhutto expressed her disgust on Twitter, stating, "This is despicable. Nabil Gabol has laid bare the criminal mindset of Sindh's government. He has failed to deliver anything for Lyari or the people he supposedly represents and finds it amusing to discuss such violent acts. Absolutely horrendous."

Utter filth. Nabil Gabol exposes the absolute criminal mindset of Sindh’s government. He has done nothing for Lyari, for the people he supposedly represents, and laughs while talking of such violence. Horrendous. https://t.co/rlRwiNoO6P — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) April 3, 2023

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also expressed her views on the matter on the microblogging site, clarifying that Gabol's offensive statements are his own and do not represent the party's stance. She made it clear that the party stands unwaveringly for women's rights and protection, and misogyny has no place in their religion or organization.

His (repulsive) rhetoric belongs to his individual only & is in noway a representation of our party. Incase it wasn’t already abundantly obvious- we absolutely & unequivocally stand for the rights & protection of women. Misogyny has no space in our religion nor our party. https://t.co/aFsDF8DjXA — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 3, 2023

Several other Twitter users have also joined in the condemnation of Gabol's remarks. One user called out PPP for taking action against ordinary Twitter users but giving political tickets to individuals like Gabol, who they refer to as a "scumbag." This comment highlights the urgent need for a significant overhaul in the party's policies and leadership.

PPP will fire some random twitter account holder but give tickets to such scumbag like Nabil Gabol. Massive software update needed for Nadir Ali too, ghaleez admi hai yeh bhi. https://t.co/T40FmOMBN4 — Anas Tipu (@teepusahab) April 2, 2023

"Hum jazbaat dil mein nahi rakhte. Jo pasand aagayi uthaaliya" Nabil Gabol proudly talks about getting women picked up without their consent, asks for the number of a minor KID like a pervert but yet has the audacity to say "YoU HaVe DiRtY MiNd" to someone else https://t.co/KHhkC8RqQO — Syed Zain Raza (@SydZainRaza) April 2, 2023

utterly repugnant, shameless, and disgusting comments made by PPP leader Nabeel Gabol as well as the commentator who is discussing it more in order to gain more likes or gain more recognition. — phoenix (@bonaappetit1) April 2, 2023

In another podcast, he also used a made up quote to make a point that was something along the lines of, If you can't fight r*pe, enjoy it.. He needs to be kept away from society.. — Saad Qureshi (@sbu_qureshi) April 2, 2023

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) reports that in 2021, 5,200 incidents of rape were reported in the country. Shockingly, the conviction rate in such cases is alarmingly low, being less than 3%.