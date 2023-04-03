Search

LifestyleViral

Nabil Gabol under fire for sexist comments

Maheen Khawaja 02:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2023
Nabil Gabol under fire for sexist comments
Source: Instagram

Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol is facing severe backlash for his misogynistic and disturbing comments made on multiple podcasts. His offensive remarks have caused outrage on social media.

In one of the interviews, Gabol was discussing sexual abuse and made the appalling statement, "There is a saying in English: if rape is imminent, just enjoy it." Despite the host's objections, he persisted with this vile claim, stating that enduring rape is a form of acceptance and that one should "just enjoy it" if they are so helpless. He further added that if someone is being forced, they should stand up for themselves and not endure it.

A Twitter user, who shared the clip, expressed disgust and disbelief, calling out the politician's twisted mindset and the danger it poses if people like him are allowed to shape policies and laws.

In another video, Gabol was captured stating that while people in Karachi tend to suppress their emotions and express them only in private, individuals like him can easily acquire anyone they desire. This remark suggests a disturbingly entitled attitude towards sexual relationships.

As a consequence, Gabol and PPP are facing severe criticism from numerous Twitter users. Notably, Fatima Bhutto expressed her disgust on Twitter, stating, "This is despicable. Nabil Gabol has laid bare the criminal mindset of Sindh's government. He has failed to deliver anything for Lyari or the people he supposedly represents and finds it amusing to discuss such violent acts. Absolutely horrendous."

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also expressed her views on the matter on the microblogging site, clarifying that Gabol's offensive statements are his own and do not represent the party's stance. She made it clear that the party stands unwaveringly for women's rights and protection, and misogyny has no place in their religion or organization.

Several other Twitter users have also joined in the condemnation of Gabol's remarks. One user called out PPP for taking action against ordinary Twitter users but giving political tickets to individuals like Gabol, who they refer to as a "scumbag." This comment highlights the urgent need for a significant overhaul in the party's policies and leadership.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) reports that in 2021, 5,200 incidents of rape were reported in the country. Shockingly, the conviction rate in such cases is alarmingly low, being less than 3%.

Nabil Gabol exposes the name of the person who allegedly offered Imran Khan 10 billion rupees

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Ayeza Khan under fire for posting a dance video in Ramadan

03:36 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Netflix gets legal notice for disrespectful comments about Madhuri Dixit in Big Bang Theory

12:17 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan offends Priyanka Chopra with Hollywood comments

02:21 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Pakistan wins under-14 trophy of International Open Karate Championship

11:52 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Mehwish Hayat’s new bold video sets internet on fire

12:32 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

'Not funny' – Celebs come to Sami Khan's defense against insulting comments on talk show

04:09 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mahira Khan declines marriage proposal from a fan

03:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 3rd April 2023

09:04 AM | 3 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.37
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 744.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26 312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: