SRK's BTS pictures from the sets of 'Jawan' go viral

The highly anticipated pan-Indian film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara and directed by Atlee, is one of the most eagerly awaited projects of 2023.

Following the massive success of Pathaan, the expectations are sky-high for this mega-scale action film. A recent image from the set of Jawan has created a buzz on social media, featuring Shah Rukh Khan with a heavily bandaged face. Fans are impressed with Atlee's new take on the legendary actor and are sharing the still widely on social media.

The teaser for Jawan revealed Shah Rukh Khan with a heavily bandaged face, which was also carried over to the promotional posters for the film. A recent leaked working still from the movie has generated excitement among fans as it showcases SRK with long locks, still sporting the mysterious look with bandages on his face. This further heightened the anticipation for the film.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the teaser and are praising this new look of the legendary actor. It is believed that the leak still was taken during the Mumbai schedule of Jawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The action-flick stars SRK in a dual role and Nayanthara as the female lead has generated buzz among audiences. Vijay Sethupathi plays the main villain in the film, with a special appearance by Tamil superstar Thalapthy Vijay. The supporting cast includes Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and other well-known actors.

Jawan is touted to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences. The film will be released across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada — in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.