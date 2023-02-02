SRK's BTS pictures from the sets of 'Jawan' go viral

The highly anticipated pan-Indian film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara and directed by Atlee, is one of the most eagerly awaited projects of 2023.
Following the massive success of Pathaan, the expectations are sky-high for this mega-scale action film. A recent image from the set of Jawan has created a buzz on social media, featuring Shah Rukh Khan with a heavily bandaged face. Fans are impressed with Atlee's new take on the legendary actor and are sharing the still widely on social media.
The teaser for Jawan revealed Shah Rukh Khan with a heavily bandaged face, which was also carried over to the promotional posters for the film. A recent leaked working still from the movie has generated excitement among fans as it showcases SRK with long locks, still sporting the mysterious look with bandages on his face. This further heightened the anticipation for the film.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the teaser and are praising this new look of the legendary actor. It is believed that the leak still was taken during the Mumbai schedule of Jawan.
The action-flick stars SRK in a dual role and Nayanthara as the female lead has generated buzz among audiences. Vijay Sethupathi plays the main villain in the film, with a special appearance by Tamil superstar Thalapthy Vijay. The supporting cast includes Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and other well-known actors.
Jawan is touted to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences. The film will be released across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada — in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271.1
|271.6
|Euro
|EUR
|298.27
|298.87
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335.5
|336.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
