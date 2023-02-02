Search

Lifestyle

SRK's BTS pictures from the sets of 'Jawan' go viral

Web Desk 06:53 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
SRK's BTS pictures from the sets of 'Jawan' go viral
Source: SRK (Instagram)
SRK's BTS pictures from the sets of 'Jawan' go viral
SRK's BTS pictures from the sets of 'Jawan' go viral
SRK's BTS pictures from the sets of 'Jawan' go viral

The highly anticipated pan-Indian film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara and directed by Atlee, is one of the most eagerly awaited projects of 2023.

Following the massive success of Pathaan, the expectations are sky-high for this mega-scale action film. A recent image from the set of Jawan has created a buzz on social media, featuring Shah Rukh Khan with a heavily bandaged face. Fans are impressed with Atlee's new take on the legendary actor and are sharing the still widely on social media.

The teaser for Jawan revealed Shah Rukh Khan with a heavily bandaged face, which was also carried over to the promotional posters for the film. A recent leaked working still from the movie has generated excitement among fans as it showcases SRK with long locks, still sporting the mysterious look with bandages on his face. This further heightened the anticipation for the film.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the teaser and are praising this new look of the legendary actor. It is believed that the leak still was taken during the Mumbai schedule of Jawan

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The action-flick stars SRK in a dual role and Nayanthara as the female lead has generated buzz among audiences. Vijay Sethupathi plays the main villain in the film, with a special appearance by Tamil superstar Thalapthy Vijay. The supporting cast includes Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and other well-known actors.

Jawan is touted to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences. The film will be released across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada — in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.

Komal Rizvi dances to SRK-Deepika's 'Besharam Rang'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Sana Javed sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar

12:16 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Sajal Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

12:14 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Engagement pictures of Saba Faisal's son go viral

04:26 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Alizeh Shah trolled over new bold pictures

12:21 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana Falak leaves fans stunned with new viral video

10:08 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat sets temperature soaring with new bold video

12:52 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

IMF wants assets of Pakistani officers of grade 17-22 be made public: ...

07:15 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 2 February 2023

07:49 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271.1 271.6
Euro EUR 298.27 298.87
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335.5 336.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: