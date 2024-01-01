Sexual assault and murder of 60-year-old women in Bihar unfolds India’s rape epidemic

NEW DELHI – A disturbing incident has been reported in the Eastern Indian state of Bihar, where a 60-year-old woman was gang-raped and then killed brutally.

Reports in Indian media claimed that culprit defaced a woman's genitals using a knife. The deceased was a resident of Gaya who was traveling along with her husband. The duo separated, and woman was wandering and searching for her husband.

During the search of her husband, a man offered her lift in his three-wheeler while four others boarded the autorickshaw in the middle of a deserted place.

Five men then gang-raped her, cut her private parts with a knife, and killed her by slittling her throat. The body was then thrashed in a river.

A case was registered by the woman’s husband, and four men identified as Sunil Yadav, Vipin Kumar, Pintu Kumar and Niranjan Kumar have been arrested. The fifth person is still at large and cops are conducting raids to nab him. The arrested criminals have confessed to their crimes, per reports.

Such disturbing incidents are being reported on daily basis in India, as such acts were often used in revenge bids. This however is the tip of the iceberg as these incidents continue unabated.