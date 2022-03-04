Sunny Leone's wardrobe malfunction video goes viral

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty and this time around, she raised the temperature on the internet with her stunning video.

The Ek Paheli Leela actor left fans in awe with her swoon-worthy video on Instagram as she flaunted her fully glammed up whilst looking ethereal in a white outfit.

Sharing the beautiful video, the 40-year-old actress wrote, "Taka Taka Pin Pin ???? Who else can relate to this?", captioned the One Night Stand's actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Meanwhile, fans showered their love for the star and complimented her beauty in the comment section.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra popularly known as Sunny Leone has done many films and TV shows. In 2005, she worked as a red-carpet reporter for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Moreover, the Bollywood beauty enjoys a massive fan following all thanks to her incomparable beauty, elegant style and killer dance moves.