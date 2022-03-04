President Alvi, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi warmly received Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

The Uzbek president arrived in Pakistan on two-day visit.

President Dr Arif Alvi and the Uzbek president held a meeting discussing matters of common interest.

President Alvi hosted a lunch in the honor of President Mirziyoyev and his delegation.