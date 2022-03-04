President Alvi, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral ties
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi warmly received Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.
The Uzbek president arrived in Pakistan on two-day visit.
President Dr Arif Alvi and the Uzbek president held a meeting discussing matters of common interest.
President Alvi hosted a lunch in the honor of President Mirziyoyev and his delegation.
President Dr. Arif Alvi and President of Uzebikstan, Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, shaking hands, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.@ArifAlvi @GovtofPakistan @president_uz pic.twitter.com/h5liNy8W8e— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 4, 2022
